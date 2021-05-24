Mid-South states rank near the bottom of highly vaccinated states according to CDC

“We are aware of the continued hesitancy in our state regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. This is not a unique phenomenon to Tennessee as many southern states are experiencing a continued slowing down of vaccine uptake. Our top priority is to continue to vaccinate those who are willing to receive the vaccine. We have made efforts to make it as convenient as possible with walk-in options at local health departments, pop-up clinics and vaccine events in local communities, and several local health departments offer extended hours. It is a joint responsibility in the health care community and our media partners to educate individuals on the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and work to discredit some of the unfounded misinformation that continues to circulate. Our COVID-19 vaccine campaign “Give It A Shot” started earlier this month with ads airing across the state on broadcast, cable an digital media.”