MPD mourns the loss of one of their own

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
“This is a tough one, it’s a tough one.”
It’s a hard pill to swallow for many knowing officer Scotty Triplett is no longer alive.
Officer Triplett had been with the Memphis Police Department for 27 years.
Saturday during a department-approved escort Triplett was involved in a crash; he died from the injuries he sustained.
“Scotty was a big guy, he had a heart and a smile as big as he was, he had a smile that would light up a room,” president of the Memphis Police Association Essica Cage-Rosario said.
Rosario met Triplett 12 years ago, she says he was always active with the association.
“A few years back when the city was talking about taking the benefits from officers Scotty and his wife became very active in the fight for us to maintain and hold onto our benefits. I don’t know that we would be where we are as far as our benefits and how we were able to get them restored had it not been for that initial leg work that they put in,” Rosario said.
Triplett was 47-years-old, he was a husband and father.
Rosario would like his family to know they will always have the support of the department.
“We are family, we’re gonna always be there to support her and those kids,” Rosario said.
The Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation started an online fundraiser for Triplett’s family and in the two days it’s been up over $112,000 have been raised.
Rosario says it’s standard for them to start a fundraiser and says all funds raised will go to the family.
Details about another fundraiser will be released later during the week.
Police have detained the driver who hit Triplett, but no charges have been filed and say the crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.