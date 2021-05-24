Oak Court Mall to giveaway $10,000 in scholarships to graduates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Oak Court Mall is honoring local High school and college graduates through #ScholarSpree sweepstakes.
There will be a $10,000 giveaway to 13 lucky winners who will have the chance to win prizes ranging from $500 to $3,000 to spend at any WPG town center nationwide.
Graduates from the class of 2021 are encouraged to enter the contest by entering their name and email on the #ScholarSpree landing page and selecting Oak Court Mall.
Graduates may receive bonus entries through different actions on social media, like tagging friends in #ScholarSpree posts or following Oak Court Mall’s social media accounts, the event organizers said.
The contest will take place from May 10 until June 7.
Winners will be announced June 9.
“The Class of 2021 has had a challenging year, and we are so proud of the ways they have shown resilience and fostered connections with each other through it all,” said Carmen King, General Manager, Oak Court Mall. “We’re proud to show our local 2021 graduates some love and appreciation through #ScholarSpree, as one of many ways that Oak Court Mall continues to show our support for the community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”
