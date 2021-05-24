Police: Woman arrested in crash that injured three children

Chazity Taylor, 19 is charged with Violation of Financial Law, No Drivers License, & Violation of Vehicle Registration. (Source: MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:26 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after a car accident that injured three children and one adult.

Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 officers were dispatched to the area of Rangeline & Bethlehem.

According to police, 19-year-old Chazity Taylor crashed into another car occupying three children.

The driver and children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Taylor was transported in non-critical condition, police say.

She was arrested and charged with Violation of Financial Law, No Drivers License, & Violation of Vehicle Registration.

MPD said the investigation into this crash is ongoing.

