Police: Woman arrested in crash that injured three children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is facing charges after a car accident that injured three children and one adult.
Just before 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 officers were dispatched to the area of Rangeline & Bethlehem.
According to police, 19-year-old Chazity Taylor crashed into another car occupying three children.
The driver and children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Taylor was transported in non-critical condition, police say.
She was arrested and charged with Violation of Financial Law, No Drivers License, & Violation of Vehicle Registration.
MPD said the investigation into this crash is ongoing.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.