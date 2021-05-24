SCHD: 78 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate drops to 6% in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 78 new COVID-19 cases and five additional virus-related deaths Monday morning.
This brings the county’s total case count to 98,239 with a death toll of 1,668.
As of Monday, there are 1,116 active cases in Shelby County. SCHD says in addition, 1,660 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days regarding contact tracing.
The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 10 is 6%, a decrease from the week before which was reported at 6.7%.
With the weekly positivity rate remaining low, city and health officials lifted mask requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated in alignment with guidelines released by the CDC. Though masks are not required, businesses can choose to enforce their respective mask policies.
SCHD says over 267,430 people are fully vaccinated, bringing the county closer to its herd immunity goal of 300,000 people vaccinated.
