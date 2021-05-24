Southaven police searching for suspects in double shooting at gas station

By Olivia Gunn | May 24, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 6:18 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are searching for two suspects connected to a double shooting.

Police say the victims were shot at the Valero gas station on State Line Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday.

The victims are receiving treatment for their injuries.

Investigators say the suspects were in a black Infinity at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the case is asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8852.

