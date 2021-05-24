Southaven police searching for suspects in double shooting at gas station

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police are searching for two suspects connected to a double shooting.
Police say the victims were shot at the Valero gas station on State Line Road around 3:15 p.m. Monday.
The victims are receiving treatment for their injuries.
Investigators say the suspects were in a black Infinity at the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the case is asked to call the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8852.
