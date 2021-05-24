Suspect wanted in Memphis for breaking into Hillcrest High School and stealing money

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for the person who broke into Hillcrest High School.
Security video from the inside of the school on Graceland Drive shows the incident that happened last Tuesday.
Police say the suspect got inside the school and stole money from a safe that was inside the building. The burglar was wearing a dark sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.