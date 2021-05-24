TDOT to suspend all lane closures for Memorial Day travelers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending construction-related lane closures to help with travel conditions on Memorial Day weekend.
TDOT says interstates and state routes will be cleared of closures beginning Friday at noon until 6 a.m. on June 1.
“Suspending construction-related lane closures during the Memorial Day weekend will lessen congestion and delays on Tennessee’s major highways,” said Commissioner Clay Bright. “We want to do our part to help everyone have an enjoyable and safe holiday weekend and keep traffic flowing as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”
Some long-term construction projects could cause restrictions in travel. TDOT asks that drivers remain mindful of reduced speed limits in work zones.
