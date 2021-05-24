Video of SCS teacher’s customized greeting airs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools teacher is making national headlines with some smooth moves to stay connected with his students.
NBC’s ‘Today’ aired a video of David Jamison welcoming all 75 of his students with personalized dances before entering his class. Jamison previously made handshakes with his students but due to COVID-19, he’s made changes with less contact and the addition of a mask.
Jamison is also a COVID-19 survivor and is happy to be able to continue to connect with his students in this way.
