Video of SCS teacher’s customized greeting airs on NBC’s ‘Today’ show

SCS teacher on the TODAY show
By Shyra Sherfield | May 24, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 11:49 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Schools teacher is making national headlines with some smooth moves to stay connected with his students.

NBC’s ‘Today’ aired a video of David Jamison welcoming all 75 of his students with personalized dances before entering his class. Jamison previously made handshakes with his students but due to COVID-19, he’s made changes with less contact and the addition of a mask.

Jamison is also a COVID-19 survivor and is happy to be able to continue to connect with his students in this way.

