Volunteer Tennessee launches statewide website
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 24, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT - Updated May 24 at 8:45 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Tennessee has now launched a statewide website where you can find volunteer opportunities.

The Tennessee Serves Network is a statewide collaboration dedicated to bringing people and communities together.

Community organizations can post current volunteer opportunities and request volunteers based on skills and interests.

Potential volunteers can also search for a variety of service opportunities. Visit www.volunteertennessee.net for more information.

