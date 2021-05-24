Volunteer Tennessee launches statewide website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Volunteer Tennessee has now launched a statewide website where you can find volunteer opportunities.
The Tennessee Serves Network is a statewide collaboration dedicated to bringing people and communities together.
Community organizations can post current volunteer opportunities and request volunteers based on skills and interests.
Potential volunteers can also search for a variety of service opportunities. Visit www.volunteertennessee.net for more information.
