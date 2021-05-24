Volunteers prep for Vance Ave. Connector paint project in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City’s cultural heritage is rich with people who put Memphis on the global map.
Last weekend volunteers helped clean up along with Vance Connector in preparation to paint and stencil images of Memphians who made the city what it is.
Community members hope the project will make a clear, engaging and appealing path from downtown to the Mississippi River along Vance Avenue.
Officials say the project underscores the Memphis River Parks Partnership’s commitment to promote and enable easy access to Tom Lee Park and the river by foot.
”Downtown is like the center of Memphis I guess you could say,” said Jamal Boddie with MRPP. “And the riverfront is our crown jewel. So we want to get as many people to come to the river as possible to experience the riverfront, and experience all that’s happening downtown.”
Some iconic Memphians chosen to be painted include Carla Thomas, Ida B. Wells, Isaac Hayes and Maurice White.
Installation renderings from MRPP are available in the document below:
