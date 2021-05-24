7-year-old Collierville student named finalist in nationwide writing contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An elementary student from Collierville is gaining some national recognition for her storytelling skills.
For seven-year-old Aarya Sethi, there is no shortage of creativity; whether it is putting on an impromptu piano performance, or writing and illustrating her own stories.
The Collierville student recently entered a national contest where she created her own story about a bull, a tiger, a T-Rex and a unicorn. She is now one of the top 10 finalists nationwide.
“It just surprised me. I just wanted to jump up and shout, ‘Woah I’m the winner!’,” she said
The contest was a collaboration between toy company Schleich and youth organization 4-H.
“We promote young people to be imaginative to demonstrate their creativity,” said Justin Crowe, 4-H’s Tennessee director and program leader.
“We gave them a story starter using some fun characters, and then asked them to tell us what comes next,” said Kelli Masilun, Schleich’s director of marketing for North America.
Aarya’s story stood out among the pack.
“Her story has unexpected twists and turns and I would encourage anyone to go online and watch it,” said Masilun.
Two winners will be selected for inclusion in a final “create your own adventure” interactive video. Those winners will be chosen through online voting. Round one of voting wraps up May 31 and there’s two more rounds to go.
No matter what happens, Aarya’s already thinking about her next creation.
Visit Schleich’s Facebook page to vote for Aarya here.
Watch Aarya’s story here.
