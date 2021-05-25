Change in the weather pattern this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 80s again this afternoon. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers or a few storms late. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers or a couple of storms early as a weak front lingers to our north. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s with lows near 70. A stray shower can’t be ruled Wednesday night. Otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows around 70.
LATE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves through with highs in the mid 80s.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Lows will drop into the 50s to around 60 Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 80. Memorial Day looks a little warmer and slightly muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.