City offering free summer camp to Memphis residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis Parks is offering summer camp free of charge to children who live in the Bluff City.
Summer camp will be available at all Memphis community centers from 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. with the exception of Bickford and Ed Rice. Children in Kindergarten through seventh grade are welcome to attend.
If you are interested in registering, a parent or legal guardian must provide the following once the application has been accepted:
- Parent/guardian driver’s license or state ID
- Birth certificate of camper
- Proof of guardianship
- Proof of residency (most recent MLGW bill, tax bill, lease)
