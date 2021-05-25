Community rallies support for family of MPD officer killed in motorcycle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Support is growing for a Memphis police officer who died tragically in a crash over the weekend. Veteran Officer Scotty Triplett was a father and husband, and the community has stepped up to raise funds for his family.
The Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation has planned a donation drive Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Bed, Bath and Beyond in Cordova.
All the proceeds will go to his family.
The foundation has also raised over $128,000 so far for his family through an online fundraiser and plans to sell t-shirts.
Fellow officers say the loss of Triplett has been tough to face.
”Scotty was a big guy, he had a heart and a smile as big as he was, he had a smile that would light up a room,” said MPA President Essica Cage-Rosario.
Investigators say Triplett died from injuries sustained from the crash.
Police say a preliminary investigation shows a car making a turn off Hickory Hill Road pulled into the path of Triplett’s motorcycle, which was headed northbound.
Police say the driver of the car that hit Triplett was detained but no charges have been filed.
MPD says the investigation is ongoing.
