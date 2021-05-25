Dillon ‘The Villian’ making his mark in NBA Playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis NBA fans are witnessing the development of a key cog in the Grizzlies wheel of success this season.
He was always there, but the Utah Jazz is finding his effectiveness just as irritating as Grizzlies fans find ingratiating! Of Course, I’m talking about Guard Dillon Brooks. The former Oregon Duck, by way of Canada, taking the postseason by storm with his play of late.
Brooks on a personal tear in the postseason, seemingly willing the Grizzlies to victory in 2 NBA Play-In games against San Antonio and Golden State, and now in the playoffs against the Jazz.
Brooks makes no excuses for his all-or-nothing style.
His 31 points, three steals, and head-butt love tap to former Griz teammate Mike Conley, letting everyone know The Villain is here to stay.
“Dillon always plays with a passion,” said Conley. “As a teammate you love him. As an opponent you hate him. But, he’s always working and there was a quarter there where he was unguardable.”
For his part, Brooks loves getting under the skin of his opponents, and their fans.
”It’s the best feeling,” said Brooks. “The fans talk ish to me, and I talk back. That just fires me up. Players talking ish to you, that’s nice. That’s my game. Physicality. I was born into that. Seeing all the fans come, normalizing the game of basketball. It’s just amazing to see, and that’s what I was happy for.”
Brooks, and the Grizzlies, expecting to have a more difficult time in Game 2. Jazz All-Star Guard Donovan Mitchell says he will play in that game Wednesday night.
He’s missed the last 17 games with an ankle injury.
