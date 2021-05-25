Dry today, but First Alert to rain tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s clear and mild this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be partly cloudy this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Clouds will build in late tonight ahead of our next weather system and a few showers will be possible by midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be around 70 degrees.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 88 degrees. Winds: South at 5 to 15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. There will be a round of rain in the morning and then an isolated downpour in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front will move through on Friday and bring a chance for a few showers.
WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower and high temperatures in the lower 80s. On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Temperatures will start to climb at the start of next week.
