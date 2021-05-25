FedEx hosting 3-day hiring event in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Over the next several days, FedEx Supply Chain is looking to hire 150 new employees.
A three-day hiring event started Tuesday and will run through Thursday at the Hickory Ridge Mall on Winchester Road.
FedEx Supply Chain is hiring for 150 positions for its facility on Quest Way in Memphis. The jobs are full-time and are mainly for forklift operators. Other positions are also available.
“We have a real need for experienced forklift drivers, starting at $21.50 an hour with full benefits, health, vision, dental, 401K, and we really want everyone to come out and apply for these jobs,” said Beth Casteel, vice president of human resources for FedEx Logistics. “We also have other positions available too.”
The hiring event is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
