Funds approved for Liberty Park upgrades in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Big changes are coming to Memphis as plans to revitalize Liberty Park move forward.
This comes after the Tennessee State Funding Board approved Tourism Development Zone funds for the project.
The work will include infrastructure improvements plus the addition of the Memphis Sports and Events Center and a mixed-use 18-acre development. Mary Claire Borys with Liberty Park Memphis says the newly approved plans are a big deal for the city.
The Memphis Sports and Event Center will be a regional and even national draw for youth and amateur sports competitions,” said Borys. “There is nothing like this outside the east and west coast and Dallas and that’s it.”
The City of Memphis has issued a notice to proceed to Turner Construction who has been contracted to begin groundwork for the Liberty Park project.
