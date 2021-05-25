Health experts say COVID-19 cases in children are increasing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - COVID-19 deaths and cases continue to drop across the United States but there is a new concern over the rise in COVID cases among children.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, children now account for more than a fifth of new U.S. coronavirus cases by age.
Health officials point out that more children are beginning to socialize again and participate in extracurricular activities which could contribute to the rise in cases.
“Kids are of course, still social animals getting together and doing things with each other. Of course, we are doing less obviously in the way of mitigation for the behaviors,” said Dr. Steve Threlkeld, Infectious Disease, Baptist Memorial Health Care. “Less masking, less staying apart, and those younger kids aren’t vaccinated. So, the CDC guidelines, which has been misinterpreted from time to time I think lately, really was meant to relax the issues for people who are fully vaccinated.”
Doctors say although there are some children who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, the younger population usually experiences milder illness and are often asymptomatic.
