Mississippi Highway Patrol ‘Line to line’ traffic initiative starts this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re planning to hit the road this week, expect to see a lot of police cars on the interstate.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced they will conduct a “Line to Line” traffic safety initiative starting Wednesday.
They’re working with the Tennessee Highway Patrol to enforce the initiative on I-55.
They’ll be working to reduce the number of crashes, promote seatbelts, and crack down on speeding and impaired driving.
“If everyone will simply slow down, buckle up, put down their phone and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, we can all have a safe and enjoyable Memorial Day weekend,” said Colonel Randy Ginn, Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The official Memorial Day enforcement period starts at 12:00 a.m. Friday, May 28 and runs until midnight Sunday, May, 30.
During the 2020 enforcement period, MHP investigated 157 crashes, including two fatalities.
Safety checkpoints will be established to detect impaired driving and the enforcement of seat belt laws.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.