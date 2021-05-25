Mississippians to protest Supreme Court ruling on medical marijuana at state capitol

“We want the people’s will to be upheld,” said Collins. “People have spoken on these initiative processes and we want them upheld, we want Initiative 65 upheld, we want the things that were trying to get on the ballot like term limits, we want those to go as well. That’s the whole reason we have an initiative process so Mississippians have a way to get things on the ballot to vote on them and make them a part of our constitution. The framers gave us that right and ability.”