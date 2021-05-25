Mississippians to protest Supreme Court ruling on medical marijuana at state capitol

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - A group of Mississippians is planning a protest over the recent Supreme Court ruling striking down medical marijuana Initiative 65 which was passed by voters in November.
Demonstrators plan to peacefully protest outside the Mississippi Supreme Court Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Donnie Collins, who helped organize the group, says there are many people in the state who need medical marijuana to treat illnesses.
Collins says supporters feel ignored.
“We want the people’s will to be upheld,” said Collins. “People have spoken on these initiative processes and we want them upheld, we want Initiative 65 upheld, we want the things that were trying to get on the ballot like term limits, we want those to go as well. That’s the whole reason we have an initiative process so Mississippians have a way to get things on the ballot to vote on them and make them a part of our constitution. The framers gave us that right and ability.”
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.