MPD motor officer remembered at annual motorcycle rodeo

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - At the annual Mid-South Motor Cops Rodeo, held this year in Southaven by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, it’s easy to see that these motor cops aren’t your average motorists.
“It takes a special kind of person to ride a motorcycle,” said DeSoto County Deputy Brad Sutherlen, a motor cop of 16 years.
This year’s rodeo will be without one of those “special” individuals.
On Saturday afternoon, officer Scotty Triplett with the Memphis Police Department’s Motor Unit was killed in a motorcycle accident.
Being just days from the rodeo, one that Triplett was involved in for years, makes the loss that much more painful for those who knew him.
“I was talking to Memphis guys this [Tuesday] morning,” said Jack Fullwood, another DeSoto County Motor deputy. “He was coming to win this year. They said he had his mind right. He wanted to come compete this year. That would’ve been fun to watch.”
The loss of Triplett is more than just a loss of a public servant. Friends and co-workers said he was the big smile and the comedic relief that got other officers through the day.
“He was the guy, when you felt nervous or that you were in a tight spot, when you knew the escort was going to be challenging, when you knew it was going to be difficult, he was the guy who lightens the mood,” said Greg Stacks, a DeSoto County deputy.
In the Memphis Police Department, there were only 10 motorists in Triplett’s unit, now down to nine with his loss.
“It’s getting to the point where we’re going to have to have another school to try to get some more guys in this unit so we can do the job that we need to do,” said Keith Rogers, Triplett’s unit leader.
Rogers was with Triplett the day his motorcycle crashed on Hickory Hill Road in Memphis.
“Keep reaching out,” he said. “Continue to pray for us and Scotty’s family because they are going to need it here in the next few days.”
“We’re getting calls from departments all over the country, offering their empathy and sympathy and their support, their prayers,” said Interim Memphis Police Chief Mike Ryall. “Scotty was the best of the best.”
Back at the rodeo, the five-day event will feature training exercises and competitions among multiple Mid-South agencies.
Many officers say they’ll be riding for Triplett.
“Everybody has come together to support his family for him,” Sutherlen said. “He deserves that.”
“Scotty would say ‘feel the day,’ not ‘fill it up,’ feel it. If it was cold, rainy, he wanted to feel the day, be a part of it, enjoy it, the whole day. That’s what we’re doing here; we’re feeling the day.”
All proceeds from the rodeo will be going to Triplett’s family.
The Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation set up a fundraiser and so far has raised nearly $140,000.
