MPD officer killed in crash to be honored with Sea of Blue, memorial service

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department announced funeral arrangements for a fallen officer who was killed in a crash over the weekend.
Officer Christopher Scott “Scotty” Triplett was on duty riding his motorcycle on Hickory Hill Road when a driver turned and struck him. He died of his injuries.
MPD says visitation will be held on Thursday at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road from 3 - 6:30 p.m. followed by a Sea of Blue beginning at 7:30.
The ride will start at Hope Church and end at the MPD Traffic Office on Austin Peay Highway.
On Friday, Triplett will be remembered during a funeral service at Hope Church at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Arlington Cemetary.
MPD asks that the community keep the family and the men and women of the department in your thoughts and prayers.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.