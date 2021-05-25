MPD officer killed in crash to be honored with Sea of Blue, memorial service

Law enforcement officers from around the Mid-South hold "Sea of Blue"
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 25, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 12:40 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department announced funeral arrangements for a fallen officer who was killed in a crash over the weekend.

Officer Christopher Scott “Scotty” Triplett was on duty riding his motorcycle on Hickory Hill Road when a driver turned and struck him. He died of his injuries.

MPD says visitation will be held on Thursday at Hope Church, 8500 Walnut Grove Road from 3 - 6:30 p.m. followed by a Sea of Blue beginning at 7:30.

The ride will start at Hope Church and end at the MPD Traffic Office on Austin Peay Highway.

On Friday, Triplett will be remembered during a funeral service at Hope Church at 11 a.m. followed by a burial at Arlington Cemetary.

MPD asks that the community keep the family and the men and women of the department in your thoughts and prayers.

