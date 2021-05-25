Rachel Heck wins NCAA Women’s Golf National Championship

SCOTTSDALE, AZ. (WMC) - Memphian Rachel Heck is the NCAA Women’s Golf Champion!
The Freshman from St. Agnes Academy shot eight under to win by one stroke over UCLA’s Emma Spitz at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Heck arrived at Stanford amid the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the fall semester.
She promptly won six tournaments in nine starts.
“Oh my gosh I dreamed about it, but realistically I didn’t know,” said Heck. “There are 140 amazing players here. four days and anything could happen. I am so beyond blessed. I’m so at a loss for words right now, my hearts beating really fast.”
Heck is only the third player in NCAA history to sweep the postseason by winning conference, regional and national championships. And, she does it in her first semester as a freshman.
