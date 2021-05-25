SCHD reports over 268K people fully vaccinated

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department says over 268,000 people are fully vaccinated, bringing the county one step closer to its herd immunity goal of 300,000 people vaccinated.
SCHD reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and no additional virus-related deaths Tuesday morning.
This brings the county’s total case count to 98,298 with a death toll remaining at 1,668.
As of Tuesday, there are 1,094 active cases in Shelby County. SCHD says in addition, 1,590 contacts have been identified within the last 14 days regarding contact tracing.
The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate for the week of May 10 is 6%, a decrease from the week before which was reported at 6.7%.
With the weekly positivity rate remaining low, city and health officials lifted mask requirements for anyone who is fully vaccinated in alignment with guidelines released by the CDC. Though masks are not required, businesses can choose to enforce their respective mask policies.
