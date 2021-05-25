Southaven officer shot, taken to Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Southaven police officer is at a Memphis hospital being treated for a gunshot wound.
A spokesperson for the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office says the officer was shot in the left forearm. The injury is non-critical.
The officer is alert and talking, according to the spokesperson.
Details about where the shooting occurred and how it happened are limited right now.
This story will be updated.
