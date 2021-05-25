5 Star Stories: Bobby O’Jay, king of Memphis radio

“I know my mother and father knew I was on drugs. I have a huge family. I have eight brothers and sisters. Nobody said a word to me. All they did was just pray for me. They didn’t get in my business and things like that. They just prayed for me and June 28, 1985, I just went to work one morning after being out all night and called the general manager of the radio station. I called him at his home and I said, ‘hey, man, when I get off the air today, I’m going to rehab.’ He said, ‘for what?’ I said I got a drug problem. He said, ‘well, I thought you stopped using drugs.’ I said, no man. I need some help.”