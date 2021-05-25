Tennesseans may benefit from special enrollment period

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the Center’s for Medicare and Medicaid Services, over 212,000 Tennesseans signed up for insurance through The Healthcare Marketplace during open enrollment last fall.
Dr. Lashawn McIver is the Director of Minority Health at CMS. She says the current Special Enrollment Period gives more people a chance to find insurance.
“Go through the application process, and see what plans are in your area that you can choose from and what type of financial assistance you may qualify for,” said Dr. McIver.
Tennessee is among a handful of states that has not expanded Medicaid benefits. Currently there are thousands that do not qualify financially. Changes that have been made in the Health Insurance Marketplace, may help fill this gap and help find insurance for their specific situation.
“It’s now inclusive of individuals at higher income brackets. So previously, they may not have qualified or would not have qualified for financial assistance,” explained Dr. McIver.
She also says going through the application process helps you find out if you do qualify for Medicaid.
Financial assistance has also been expanded during this Special Enrollment Period.
“We’re finding that four out of five individuals who are currently enrolled in the Health Insurance Marketplace, they’re finding plans for as low as $10 a month for health insurance. That’s very significant,” said McIver
Those looking to be insured can begin the process at Healthcare.gov. If enrolled by May 30, coverage will begin on June 1. The Special Enrollment Period Officially ends August 15.
