Tennessee State Parks restaurants serving Memorial Day specials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three Tennessee State Parks restaurants are offering up special meals for Memorial Day.
Below is a list of restaurants and menu items available at participating parks.
Montgomery Bell State Park | Lodge Montgomery Bell | 1000 Hotel Ave., Burns, TN
- Reservations are required at (615) 797-3101
- The restaurant will offer gourmet burgers on Friday, May 28, which is National Hamburger Day. Special Memorial Day lunch and dinner will be served Monday, May 31. The hamburgers are named for local towns. They include:
- The White Bluff | $12 | Southern salsa, Boursin cheese, lettuce, red onion, and a fried green tomato.
- The Burns | $12.25 | Chipotle barbecue sauce, fried pickle chips, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and cheddar cheese.
- The Charlotte | $12.25 | Jalapeno pimento cheese, bread and butter, pickled green tomato, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, and grilled onions.
- The Vanleer | $12.25 | Onion ring, fried egg, apple cured ham, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese.
- May 31 Lunch and Dinner | Reservations required at (615) 797-3101
- Lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. | Dinner: 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
- $14.95 per person, tax and gratuity not included
- Children under 6 free with each paying adult, 12-and-under half price.
- Non-alcoholic drinks included in the meal price
- Menu: Pulled port, potato salad, baked beans, corn on the cob, rolls, assortment of desserts including strawberry shortcake, banana pudding, cobblers, cakes, and fruit bowls
Pickwick Landing State Park | 116 State Park Rd. Pickwick Dam, TN
- Call: 731-689-3135 or 800-250-8615
- May 31 Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Dinner 4 p.m.-9:30 p.m.
- $13.95, tax and gratuity not included
- Menu: Smoked barbecue pork plate, baked beans, coleslaw, potato salad, and dinner roll
- Includes non-alcoholic drink
David Crockett State Park | Crockett’s Mill Restaurant | 1400 W. Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN
- May 31 lunch, breakfast and carry-out
- Breakfast 8 a.m.-9:45 a.m. | Reservations not required
- $11.95, not including tax or gratuity
- Children 5-and-under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult
- Seniors 62+ get 10 percent discount
- Menu: Biscuits and white gravy, muffins, French toast sticks, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, baked apples, potato casserole and grits
- Lunch 11 a.m.-3 p.m. | Reservations required at (931) 762-9541
- $15.95, not including tax or gratuity
- Children 5 and under free with each paying adult, children 6-11 half price with each paying adult
- Seniors 62+ get 10 percent discount
- Menu: Smoked ribs, pulled pork barbecue, fried chicken tenders, macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries, coleslaw, choice of peach or chocolate cobbler
- May 31 Carry-out lunch | Pickup 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Orders must be placed by May 26 at 3 p.m. at (931) 762-9541
- 50-percent deposit required
- Smoked ribs (1 full rack) $30
- Pulled pork barbecue (15-20 servings) $36
- Fried chicken tenders (10 servings) $25
- Rolls 50 cents each
- Chocolate or peach cobbler (15-20 servings) $18
- Sides $2 per serving: macaroni and cheese, baked beans, French fries, coleslaw
