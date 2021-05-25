WATCH: Dolly Parton commemorates Tennessee’s 225th birthday with new video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of Tennessee’s treasures, Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton released a new music video this week commemorating the Volunteer State’s 225th birthday.
The video features all the sights and communities that make up the state of Tennesse.
The state will be celebrating its birthday with a year full of fun spanning all over from Graceland in Memphis, to Music Row in Nashville and even up to Dollywood in the Great Smoky Mountains.
More information on the celebration can be found at tennessee225.com.
