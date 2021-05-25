Your First Alert to a rainy pattern for the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An active weather pattern will be in place for the rest of the week keeping clouds, showers, and a few thunderstorms in the Mid-South through the end of the week. At this time no severe weather is expected, but a few strong storms will be possible Friday.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds with scattered showers after midnight along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 70.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light southwest wind, and lows near 70.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with high temperatures in the upper 80s and overnight lows near 70. Friday will be mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, highs in the mid 80s, and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Memorial Day will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
FACEBOOK: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
TWITTER: @ronchilders
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.