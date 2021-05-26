AAPI Heritage Month: Memphis Chinese Community works to preserve, share history

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The roots of Chinese Americans in the Mid-South run deep.
”There was a group of Chinese in 1870 on the steamer coming down the Mississippi River to go to Texas, to build the railroad there. So that created quite a stir in Memphis at that time,” said Emmie Dunn with the Chinese Historical Society of Memphis.
Chinese immigrants settled in Memphis in the 1800s -- many starting businesses like grocery stores and restaurants.
A historic marker near the Police Station on iconic Beale Street was once home to the city’s longest running Chinese restaurant, Chop Suey Café.
”It means a lot to me because my husband’s grandfather was the last owner of this particular restaurant, the Chop Suey Restaurant, and he had many stories to tell me when he was a little fellow,” said Libby Jeu.
Jeu’s late husband, George Jeu, is a descendant of Chop Suey Café owner Jew Sing who was the last to own the restaurant.
It sat on Beale Street for 47 years until it closed in 1967 and was demolished.
In 2019, a historic marker was placed on Beale Street as a reminder of the Chinese community’s contributions to Memphis history.
Another way of commemorating those contributions was the formation of the Chinese Historical Society of Memphis (CHS) five years ago.
“It was a mission really to preserve the Chinese American history in Memphis, and to share what we collected with the community,” said Chinese Historical Society President, JinLiang Cai.
Dr. William Lee says growing up Chinese in the South was a unique experience.
”We kind of went to white schools, but we, you know, we grew up and lived in black neighborhoods. So it was kind of like in between group where we really didn’t fit in with whites or the blacks,” Lee said.
The Historical Society hopes to continue to collect, preserve and share the history of Chinese Americans in Memphis to pass down to future generations.
”As we get more Americanized, I guess we’re losing or forgetting our heritage. And so that’s why it’s so important that we keep, keep our history,” Lee said.
The Historical Society’s president says the story of the Chinese in Memphis has been forgotten, and now more than ever it’s important that this doesn’t happen.
According to a National Report by Stop AAPI Hate, hate incidents against the AAPI community rose sharply over the past year with more than 6,600 reports between March 2020 and March 2021.
For more information on the Chinese Historical Society, click here.
