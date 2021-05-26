Colleagues of fallen Memphis officer collect donations for family

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Colleagues of Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett held a donation event in his honor Wednesday.
It has only been a few days since officer Scotty Triplett died following a crash while on duty.
“He was amazing. All the pictures that you’ve been seeing on the news and on Facebook of him smiling, that was him. Every time you saw him he had a smile on his face,” said Essica Cage-Rosario, President of the Memphis Police Association.
Triplett was on his motocycle when a car pulled into his path.
“People die in accidents everyday, or car crashes. This time it just so happened to be one of our guys, somebody who I know, somebody who I’ve known for years and, and in hurt,” said Cage-Rosario.
As they grieve their friend and coworker, the Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation set out to help the family he left behind: a wife and two kids.
“Today is the daughter’s birthday. She’s turned 12-years-old today, and the son graduated from high school last week,” said Cage-Rosario.
The group spread out across an intersection in on Germantown Parkway with signs and buckets, collecting donations from drivers.
“We are out here to support officer Scotty Triplet’s family just to show them that no matter if they’re here or not, we’ve got your back. We want to do everything we can to continue Scotty’s journey,” said Randie Smalley, the Executive Assistant Memphis Police Association Charitable Foundation.
The foundation has also raised thousands of dollars through and online fundraiser on their Facebook page.
They hope to continue raising more for the family of their friend known for his memorable smile.
“It could light up a room. So, he will definitely be missed,” said Smalley.
To donate to the foundation’s fundraiser visit their Facebook Page here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.