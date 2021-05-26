Critics rave about ‘outstanding debut’ by actress Dixie Carter’s daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last month marked eleven years since we lost television icon, Dixie Carter.
The University of Memphis and Rhodes College-grad, known for her Southern charm and style is a Mid-South fan-favorite, and her daughter may soon become one, too, thanks to a new book topping summer reading lists.
Mary Dixie Carter shares more than a name with her famous mother, though the drama she creates is on the page, not the stage, in her debut novel, “The Photographer”, in bookstores and online retailers Tuesday, May 25.
“The Photographer” centers around a children’s party photographer named Delta Dawn, who becomes obsessed with altering the images she captures with her camera.
It isn’t enough for Delta Dawn to only witness family celebrations, she wants to be a part of them and will do whatever it takes to become a permanent part of the picture.
Over time she discovers she can manipulate more than just photographs.
“The book tells the story of her trying to insinuate herself into their lives,” Carter told us from her Park Slope home in Brooklyn, New York.
“Delta Dawn is sort of the epitome of this presentation: ‘Here’s the photo. Here’s how I think I should change it.’ And then she believes the new version,” said Carter.
Critics are calling “The Photographer” “riveting and unsettling, a “brilliant thriller”.
Carter’s ability to tell a tale may come naturally.
As an actress, her mother, Dixie Carter, was a master storyteller.
“She was very observant. I think that’s what makes a good storyteller. She noticed certain things about people - either the way they moved or how they held themselves. She also noticed, kind of, what made them tick,” she said. “So when she would tell something, kind of re-enact it, it really came to life.”
Though “The Photographer” is set in New York, Carter’s West Tennessee roots run deep.
Her mom and grandparents grew up about two hours north of Memphis in McLemoresville, Tennessee.
She and her folks, including stepdad Hal Holbrook, spent summers in McLemoresville, where they forged relationships very different from the ones she writes about in what one critic called, “one of the most provocatively chilling novels to come along in a long time”.
“We all do it to some extent - like lying to ourselves and telling ourselves the thing we want to believe. But Delta Dawn goes above and beyond with that,” she said.
Carter hopes Mid-South readers enjoy the ride and knows her mom would relish in the reception!
“I think she’d be so happy. So proud. And I wish that…I wish that she were here so that she could experience it with me. But I have a feeling she is looking down and enjoying it from where she is.”
“The Photographer” is available wherever books are sold.
To see what critics are saying and to learn more, visit marydixiecarter.com.
