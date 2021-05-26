Families of triple homicide victims speak out on bond release of accused killer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been six months since three people were killed in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2021.
Tommi Lynn Carrier, 40, of Hernando, her boyfriend Tyler Glen Liles, 33, of Ellettsville, Indiana, and Liles’ friend John Lennon Sutherland, 30, of Memphis were all pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection of Shiloh Cove and Jefferson Drive in Olive Branch.
The man arrested and later charged with the killings, Ivan Rodriguez, 27, of Cordova, was released on bond Friday, May 21.
The release of Rodriguez came as a shock to family and friends of the victims, but it was more about the amount it took to get him out.
“He is free today for $50,000, which is less than what a new pick-up truck costs,” said Charlie Williams, the dad of Liles. “I would sign my house over and spend $50,000 to see him [Tyler] one more time.”
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Rodriguez was given a bond of $500,000.
The bond was paid for by a bond company, with the condition that Rodriguez pay the first 10 percent up front in order to be released and that he will pay the remaining 90 percent overtime.
Also, the D.A.’s office informed WMC that per the Mississippi Constitution, all those awaiting trial, regardless of the crime are entitled to a ‘reasonable’ bond and that the amount of $500,000 was determined by the D.A.’s office and the presiding judge over Rodriguez’s case.
Rodriguez’s trial date is set for July 23, 2021.
“I don’t think he’s going to show,” Williams said. “I don’t think Ivan will show up to court. He’s going to flee.”
Both Williams and Wade Sutherland, the dad of John Sutherland, say the incident between their sons, as well as Tommi Lynn Carrier, was not random.
They say it stemmed from a domestic situation that boiled over on New Year’s Eve.
“It was his birthday,” Wade Sutherland said, talking about his son, “and Tyler and his girlfriend called him, picked him up, and were just going to celebrate.”
“They put their guard down, going to a bar to celebrate New Year’s Eve just like any 33-year-old boy should be able to do,” Wasw Sutherland said.
Olive Branch Police Department, the agency who arrested Rodriguez and later Lee Howard, 21, of Cordova, who was charged with accessory, would not comment on their investigation into the triple homicide.
We can only report that later on that evening, on New Year’s Day, all three were found at Shiloh and Jefferson in Olive Branch.
“Eighteen rounds were fired out of two guns on three unarmed people,” Williams said.
“I’m going to have to relive that every single day,” Wade Sutherland said.
Both dads say they’ll be eyeing Rodriguez’s court date. As of now, his file is bound over in Circuit Court, meaning it is sealed pending its presentation before a grand jury.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.