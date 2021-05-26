901 FC’s Dacres makes team of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WMC) - Midfielder Kadeem Dacres named to the United Soccer League’s Team of the Week for his play in Sunday’s match at Birmingham.
Acers coming up with a goal off a cross in the first half plus a little dance for good measure, to tie the game at 1-1.
He later adds this sweet assist off a long run in the second to Laurent Kissiedou giving Memphis a 2-1 lead.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t hold up as Birmingham’s Aiden McFadden gets the equalizer in overtime to square the match at 2-2.
McFadden named USL Player of the Week for his two goals against Memphis. 901 FC picks up a point for the tie.
The 901 gets back in action Saturday at Oklahoma City.
