FHWA investigating Arkansas bridge inspection program

By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 6:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is looking into Arkansas’ entire bridge inspection program.

Lorie Tudor, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) director, told state lawmakers last week that the FHWA would look at its program. I

It’s now confirmed that the assessment is underway. ARDOT said the federal government will ensure the appropriate policies, programs, and people are in place in Arkansas to inspect the state’s bridges thoroughly.

