FHWA investigating Arkansas bridge inspection program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is looking into Arkansas’ entire bridge inspection program.
Lorie Tudor, Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) director, told state lawmakers last week that the FHWA would look at its program. I
It’s now confirmed that the assessment is underway. ARDOT said the federal government will ensure the appropriate policies, programs, and people are in place in Arkansas to inspect the state’s bridges thoroughly.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.