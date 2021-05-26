SCSO: Five arrested, including three juveniles after attempted car break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers say five people, including three juveniles are charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and theft of property following an attempted car robbery.
Officers say five people dressed in black tried to break into a car around 3 a.m. on May Springs Drive.
Deputies tried to stop the suspects white Ford Escape before the driver lost control and hit a curb.
They attempted to run but were all captured, police say.
Two guns were also seized.
Authorities say 19-year-old Desmond Nabors, 18-year-old Andre Eason and three juveniles were arrested.
