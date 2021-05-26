SCSO: Five arrested, including three juveniles after attempted car break-in

SCSO: Five arrested, including three juveniles after attempted car break-in
Desmond Nabors (left) and Andre Eason (right), along with 3 juveniles, are both charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest and theft of property. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 12:46 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Officers say five people, including three juveniles are charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, evading arrest, and theft of property following an attempted car robbery.

Officers say five people dressed in black tried to break into a car around 3 a.m. on May Springs Drive.

Deputies tried to stop the suspects white Ford Escape before the driver lost control and hit a curb.

They attempted to run but were all captured, police say.

Two guns were also seized.

Authorities say 19-year-old Desmond Nabors, 18-year-old Andre Eason and three juveniles were arrested.

