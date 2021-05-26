Grizzlies in Utah to battle Jazz in Game 2 of playoffs

SALT LAKE CITY (WMC) - It’s been four years since the Memphis Grizzlies have made it in the post-season competition.
Wednesday night the Grizz will take on the Salt Lake City Jazz once again in Utah coming off an important win in game one Sunday.
The Grizz and Jazz got after each other in Game One Sunday night in this best of seven bumping each other on the way to the basket and takedowns in the middle of the court.
For their part, Forward Kyle Anderson says the Grizzlies aren’t backing down.
”I grew up playing in the park, so I’m used to that,” said Anderson. “I get that tough foul and I’m right back up. And then now, OK, it’s my turn to do what I gotta do. I don’t take it personal. We just want to handle business at this point. Y’know, who cares about the respect people give us, or blah blah, blah, or none of that. We’ve got a goal we are trying to obtain. Trying to win one, take one game at a time and win this series.”
And Saturday, the teams will face off at FedExForum. You can get your tickets now and stadium capacity has been bumped up to 55 percent.
Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m.
On Wednesday night, Grizz Nation can watch the big game with other fans at Malco Summer Drive-In.
You will receive a Grizzlies Nxt Up Memphis Growl Towel and Grizzlies swag while supplies last. You can also buy food and drinks there.
Grizz Nation can arrive at 6:30 p.m.
The watch party will feature special appearances from the Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew.
Fans must pre-register to reserve their spot at grizzlies.com/play-off-party.
