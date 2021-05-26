LIVE: Tennessee lawmakers discuss I-40 bridge repairs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state representatives came to town Wednesday to discuss the latest developments for repairs to the I-40 bridge.
State Reps. Joe Towns and Dwayne Thompson, who are also on the House Transportation Committee, focused on the legislature’s review of the current state of the Tennessee Department of Transportation repairs and what will be needed in the future to ensure the state’s major bridges are secure.
As of Tuesday afternoon, TDOT says the first phase of the two-phase repair is complete after announcing the shutdown two weeks ago. There is still no reopening date for the I-40 bridge at this time.
Towns says he and Thompson plan to look into finding a way to continue to keep the state’s bridges safe. The I-40 bridge is inspected biannually, every two years, but Towns says anything could happen in between those inspections.
He also referred to possible seismic devices that could potentially help the cause.
Thompson says he would like to gather a resolution committee regarding a third bridge crossing the Mississippi River.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.