Low vaccination number in 5 Shelby County zip codes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - 38118, 38115, 38106, 38126 and 38127, these five zip codes in Shelby County have been flagged for having the lowest vaccination numbers.
Three of them fall under District 8 represented by JB Smiley who says he is not surprised.
“The folks who live in those have different types of problems than majority of the folks in the city. They are well below the poverty line, they are more concerned with how to make ends meet,” Smiley said.
Two vaccination sites will close this week. The Gill Center on Mountain Terrace shuts down Thursday, and Greater Imani Church closes Saturday; the church is just one zip code over from 38127.
Christ Community Health Services manages the Greater Imani site in Raleigh.
Doctor Reginique Green is the Chief Medical officer she says spreading the word to battle vaccine hesitancy is critical.
“So, we’re going to start reaching out to the communities, speaking with pastors, ask the doc sessions are going to be available, we’re going to put out videos to try to really educate people,” Dr. Green said.
Council member Smiley says in the past they’ve tried to reach people through faith leaders, he says it’s time to put boots on the ground.
“I don’t think we can rely solely on digital media; I don’t think we can rely solely on mailers sometimes you got to go out into the community talk to who are standing outside hanging out with friends and say look, ‘This is important,’” Smiley said.
WMC reached out to the city about why some vaccination sites are closing but have not yet heard back.
