MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 61-year-old man.
Charles Richard Chapman was last seen Wednesday, April 7 in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive in Southaven, Mississippi.
Authorities believe Chapman is in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tags.
He suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment, police say.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Chapman, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-996-8606.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.