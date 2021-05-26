MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man

MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man
Charles Richard Chapman (Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 1:02 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 61-year-old man.

Charles Richard Chapman was last seen Wednesday, April 7 in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive in Southaven, Mississippi.

Authorities believe Chapman is in a 2004 white Ford F-150 with Mississippi tags.

He suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment, police say.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Chapman, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-996-8606.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.