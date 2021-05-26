Memphis man arrested after shooting at woman during carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is behind bars and facing several charges following a carjacking in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department.
On Monday, May 24, police say Kedric Reese was with another suspect when they carjacked a woman at Warford Street and Jackson Avenue, forcing her to drive to the River Grove Townhomes.
Once they arrived, the victim was kicked out of the car and shot at after telling Reese, who was in the front seat, that she would remember his face.
According to the affidavit, he has short dreads with a large scratch on his face.
MPD located the victim’s 2017 Hyundai Accent parked at a home in Frayser the next day.
Reese was arrested from the home and officials seized a 9mm SAR 9 handgun and a 9 mm extended magazine with nine live rounds.
He has been charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, carjacking, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, police say.
