MPD offering $20K reward for information in 2015 murder of Army sergeant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis law enforcement is offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding the murder of a U.S. Army sergeant back in 2015.
Memphis Police Department says Army Sergeant Calvin Wilhite Jr. was shot and killed while leaving Beale Street on Sunday, May 24, 2015. He and his fiancé were walking when Wilhite began arguing with two males who approached them in a vehicle, according to MPD.
The couple attempted to avoid the conversation until the driver allegedly coaxed Wilhite into the street.
That’s when, authorities say, the passenger shot him. The suspects then fled the scene in a greenish/gray color Chrysler Sebring, a 4-door sedan heading south on South Fourth Street across Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
MPD says the driver is described as a Black male, 22-25 years of age, light complexion, hazel eyes, with a high fade with curls on top. And the passenger is a Black male, medium to dark complexion, with a chubby face, 22-25 years of age and a fade hairstyle.
If you have any information regarding this case, you can contact MPD Homicide at (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tips can also be reported at http://www.crimestopmem.org.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.