Olive Branch triple homicide suspect out on $50K bond

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man suspected of killing three people on New Year’s morning is back on the street after posting a $50,000 bond.
According to jail records, Ivan Rodriguez bonded out of jail on May 21.
He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting that left three people dead in an Olive Branch neighborhood.
- Tommi Lynn Carrier, a 40-year-old woman of Hernando, Miss.
- Tyler Glen Liles, a 33-year-old man of Ellettsville, Ind.
- John Lennon Sutherland, a 30-year-old man of Memphis, Tenn.
Lee Howard, 21, from Cordova, was arrested on January 4. He is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting.
