Olive Branch triple homicide suspect out on $50K bond

Olive Branch triple homicide suspect out on $50K bond
Suspect arrested after 3 people found dead in Olive Branch (Source: OBPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 26, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT - Updated May 26 at 12:48 PM

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - A man suspected of killing three people on New Year’s morning is back on the street after posting a $50,000 bond.

According to jail records, Ivan Rodriguez bonded out of jail on May 21.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection to a deadly shooting that left three people dead in an Olive Branch neighborhood.

Arrest made in New Year's triple murder

Police identified the following victims:

  • Tommi Lynn Carrier, a 40-year-old woman of Hernando, Miss.
  • Tyler Glen Liles, a 33-year-old man of Ellettsville, Ind.
  • John Lennon Sutherland, a 30-year-old man of Memphis, Tenn.

Lee Howard, 21, from Cordova, was arrested on January 4. He is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.