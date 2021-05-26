Rain in the forecast for several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are moving through the Mid-South this morning, so rain will impact your morning commute. We will likely have a few dry hours today, but scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today, but you will see some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s today. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s tonight.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 84 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 71 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for an afternoon shower and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms with gusty winds will be possible on Thursday afternoon. A cold front will move through on Friday, which will deliver widespread rain and storms. The heaviest rain will be in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Friday.
WEEKEND: Behind the cold front, temperatures and humidity will drop. Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around 80 degrees.
NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will start to climb at the start of next week. Highs will be back in the mid to upper 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Pop-up showers will be possible on Tuesday.
