Rain in the forecast for several days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Showers are moving through the Mid-South this morning, so rain will impact your morning commute. We will likely have a few dry hours today, but scattered showers will be possible in the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today, but you will see some sunshine in the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 80s today. Low temperatures will dip into the lower 70s tonight.