Shelby County reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, no more deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 70 new cases and no new deaths Wednesday.
Daily case increases have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.
There are currently 1,032 active cases in the county.
Shelby County has had 98,368 cases and 1,668 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
The health department reports a drop in test positivity rate over the last month. The most recent data for the week ending May 17 shows a 6 percent test positivity rate -- down from 7 percent a month earlier. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.
The health department reports 353,450 people have received vaccines with 269,259 now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.