Some showers linger in spots early afternoon

LATE WEEK: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A round of showers or storms may roll through late Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves through with highs in the mid 80s. Cooler, less humid air arrives Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.