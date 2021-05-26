Some showers linger in spots early afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy with lingering showers early this afternoon, mainly in west TN and northeast MS. Some sun may break out late in the day before sunset. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy with lows around 70. Winds will be light.
LATE WEEK: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and highs in the mid to upper 80s. A round of showers or storms may roll through late Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms as a cold front moves through with highs in the mid 80s. Cooler, less humid air arrives Friday night with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and less humid with highs in the 70s to near 80. Lows will drop into the 50s to around 60 Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 80. Memorial Day looks a little warmer and slightly muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
