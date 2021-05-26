Spring Fling results from Tenn. High School State Championships

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee High School Spring Sports State Championships, also known as, the Spring Fling, is underway in Murfreesboro.
In Soccer: Houston advances in Class Triple-A beating Station Camp 4-1. Collierville Falls in penalty kicks to Knoxville Bearden 1-Nil. And East High gets shut out in its first trip to state by Gatlinburg Pittman 9-Nil, but congratulations to Mustangs making their first state tournament appearance.
In Baseball Class-AAA, Covington advances beating Greenbrier 9-6. Brighton falls into the losers bracket with a 9-3 loss to Johnson City Science Hill.
In Division-2 -A, Tipton Rosemark loses to Knoxville CAK 5-1. Chatt McCallie beats Briarcest 5-2, both teams play in the losers bracket Wednesday.
And in Softball, Collierville is shut out by Coffee County in Class-AAA, 11-zip.
Covington falls to Forrest in AA, 13-0. And in D-2-A, Tipton-Rosemark 6, Silverdale 4.
